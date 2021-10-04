Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

