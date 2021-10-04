Advisor Partners LLC Buys 116 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $350.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.