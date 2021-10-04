Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

