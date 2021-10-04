Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after acquiring an additional 929,631 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,486,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 337,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

