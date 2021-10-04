Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kraton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kraton by 85.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

