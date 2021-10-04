Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $935,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $483.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

