Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lydall in the second quarter worth approximately $63,928,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Lydall in the second quarter worth approximately $50,573,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lydall in the second quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

