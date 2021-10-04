Advisor Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

