Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 14,140 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

