Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $198.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.