Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 849,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

ENB stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

