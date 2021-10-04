Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,618,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $3,225,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

