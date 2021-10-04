Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,702 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

