Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$22.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$19.11 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.45 and a 1 year high of C$22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

