AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $379,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $3.05 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

