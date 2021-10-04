AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1,265.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

