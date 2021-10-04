AGF Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.