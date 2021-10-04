AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,650,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

CUBE opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

