AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 93,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,915,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 122,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

