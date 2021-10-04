AGF Investments LLC Sells 696 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $78,438,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 128,816 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

