AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.90 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

