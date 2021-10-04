Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 38.7% in September

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 783,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $18.36 on Monday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

AGFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

