Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) versus NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Head-To-Head Comparison

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NuZee alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NuZee and Aiadvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of NuZee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NuZee has a beta of -4.29, suggesting that its stock price is 529% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuZee and Aiadvertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $1.40 million 26.98 -$9.48 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.66 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Profitability

This table compares NuZee and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -937.73% -147.54% -129.22% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Summary

Aiadvertising beats NuZee on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.