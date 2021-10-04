AIGH Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 316,945 Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 316,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Synaptogenix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 3,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,621. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

