AIGH Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Wireless Telecom Group makes up about 0.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 4.99% of Wireless Telecom Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

WTT stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Monday. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,430. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

