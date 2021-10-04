Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $313.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.34 and a 200-day moving average of $284.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

