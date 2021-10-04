Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.20 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 370,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.