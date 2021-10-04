Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €130.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.69 ($153.76).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

AIR opened at €116.58 ($137.15) on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.70.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

