Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 123,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,478. Airbus has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

