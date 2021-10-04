Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,076,000 after purchasing an additional 121,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

