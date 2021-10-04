Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,586,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $257.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.