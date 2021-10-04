Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE Y opened at $631.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $515.94 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $657.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

