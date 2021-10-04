Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Head to Head Review

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alleghany and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alleghany presently has a consensus target price of $857.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.81%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $691.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.33%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Alleghany.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 8.54% 5.93% 1.78% Fairfax Financial 12.50% 19.11% 4.20%

Volatility & Risk

Alleghany has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alleghany and Fairfax Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $8.90 billion 0.98 $101.75 million $15.89 39.74 Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.53 $218.40 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Alleghany.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Alleghany on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

