Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $202.48 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.63. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.55.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

