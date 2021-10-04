AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.17 Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.15. 43,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,807. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.