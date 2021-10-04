AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,375 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 396.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WLK opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.53.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

