AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

NYSE ARE opened at $194.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average of $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

