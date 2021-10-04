AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

