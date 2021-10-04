AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $566,899. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.