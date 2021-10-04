Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Cormark

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.25.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.50. 2,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.87. The firm has a market cap of C$251.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

