ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 3.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

