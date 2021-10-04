Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Amarin stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

