AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $1.14 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.63 or 1.00388745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.93 or 0.06799788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

