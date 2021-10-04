Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Ameren worth $34,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

