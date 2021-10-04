América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 26.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in América Móvil by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

AMX opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

