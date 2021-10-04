American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.120 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

ACC opened at $49.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 704.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

