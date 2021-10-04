American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares Dividend of $0.56

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

American Financial Group stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.90. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

