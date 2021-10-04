AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.