Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,543,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.