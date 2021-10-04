Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $962.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $978.14 million. Align Technology reported sales of $734.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $177,954,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $127,193,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock traded down $22.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $639.60. 17,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,256. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $310.03 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.57.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

